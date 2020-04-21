Alicia Silverstone AKA Batgirl Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed While Shooting George Clooney’s Batman & Robin

Body-shaming is a casual practice followed in the industry, even when its something as big as Hollywood. Batman & Robin‘s Alicia Silverstone, popularly known for playing the role of Batgirl has shared her horrific experience of people making fun of her body.

Despite being such a major role in a big film like Batman & Robin, the actress confessed that it wasn’t her favourite shooting experience. The actress, who was just 21 at that time was referred to as ‘Fatgirl’ by the tabloids and a journalist had also asked for her bra size. In an interview with The Guardian Alicia has opened up on all the body-shaming she faced during that time.

Silverstone shared, “They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

The Batgirl added, “There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down. And no, I didn’t say ‘fuck you’ and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.”

Due to these terrible comments made on her body, Alicia had stopped loving acting for a very long time. She said that her body is what it is meant to be and she loves it. The actress wanted to find a way that can help her be an actress and also an activist at the same time. When she figured out a way, Alicia managed to do both.

