The Batman: Release Of Robert Pattinson Starrer Pushed Ahead, Check Out New Date

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021. The team was shooting until March but had to call off the filming due to lockdown and the widespread of COVID-19. Since then, multiple reports of this Matt Reeves directorial’s delay were making headlines.

A few weeks ago, Matt Reeves had hinted that they won’t start shooting for Pattinson’s film until the situation completely clears off. After his claims, fans assumed that the release of The Batman might be pushed away. Well, The Batman’s release date has been pushed ahead and read on to know the new date.

As reported by The Hollywood reporters, Warnes Bros. is pushing ahead the release dates of several of its projects and The Batman is one of them. The film on Dark Knight which was earlier supposed to release on June 25, 2021, will now hit the screens on October 1, 2021. Along with Robert Pattinson’s superhero saga, two other films whose release dates are pushed ahead are The Many Saints of Newark and King Richard.

The Many Saints of Newark was going to release on September 25 but is now slated to be out on March 12, 2021. On the other hand, King Richard’s release date is postponed from November 25, 2020, to November 19, 2021. But there are also a few films whose release dates are the same for this year.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that will hit the silver screen on July 17, 2020, still has the same date. Along with it, Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot is scheduled for August 14, 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!