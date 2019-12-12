Quentin Tarantino Gets Candid About Making Kill Bill 3, But On THIS Condition

It has been 16 years since Quentin Tarantino gave us the phenomenal film Kill Bill. A few years later, he gave us a sequel to the film which was equally loved by the audience. Both films are considered true classics by people.

Sometimes, good stories are never enough and people want more. Similarly, a lot of them have been hoping for another story with Kill Bill 3 from the director. Well, Tarantino revealed that he is indeed planning for a threequel, however, it has a twist.

In an interaction with Andy Cohen, the filmmaker said, “I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night. We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with (‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?”

Now the twist is that even though he is ambitious about making Kill Bill 3, he will take 3 years to make the same. Quentin Tarantino added, “I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”

While the wait is too long, we are sure the film is worth it!

