Real-Life Zoya Factor? Rishabh Pant Goes On A Dinner Date With Urvashi Rautela A Day Before The T20 Decider Match

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan was based on a superstition that if Sonam’s character ate with the team, they used to win the match. Now, Rishabh Pant was spotted with Urvashi Rautela on a dinner date just a day before the T20 Decider match and we think she is his lucky charm for tomorrow’s match.

Urvashi Rautela was rumoured to be dating to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and was said to have received a dog from him as well after her successful part in Pagalpanti. Later on, it was found out that Hardik Pandya is dating Natasa Stankovic and they are pretty serious. But now Urvashi is rumoured to be spending time with Rishabh Pant.

A source reveals that the actress met up with Rishabh Pant, who’s a wicket-keeper batsman in the current Indian squad and enjoyed a nice dinner with him. Well, their sweet rendezvous happened last night at Estella, Juhu around 11 pm. What caught out attention was the fact that this date night happened just a day before the T20 International decider match between India and West Indies.

Well, today evening at 7 pm, the decider match in the ongoing T-20 Series between India and West Indies is slated to happen at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and let’s see if this dinner works for Rishabh as well.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!