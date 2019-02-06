Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Nick Jonas Suggested Marriage In India: “Shouldn’t I Take My Bride From Her Home?”

Actress and Diva Priyanka Chopra rocked the headlines last year due to her wedding with singer and actor, Nick Jonas. Already a renowned and amongst the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka has paved a great success in Hollywood too. Recently while promoting her upcoming film, Isn’t It Romantic, the 36-year-old made some revelations about her married life.

Talking in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka made some interesting revelations about her marriage plan. When asked if she always wanted to get married in India, she said, “No, actually I wanted to get married in some private island away from everything”. She also dictated that it was stressful to hunt the locations and gone through different options like Maldives and Mauritius and finally agreed to tie a knot in India as Nick gave her an adorable suggestion as, “Why don’t we do this in India, shouldn’t I take my bride from her home?”

The actress is also working on her memoir titled Unfinished.

Check out the video here:

“I am writing the book this year. I am excited about it. It is about all feelings through my career and getting married. In the last two-three years, I found my feet a lot more as a woman and as a person. I am not so insecure. So, thought it is the right time to delve into things before I change my mind and go back into my shell,” she said.

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will release in India on streaming platform Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release.

