Janhvi Kapoor To Debut In Kollywood Opposite Ajith In Pink Remake?

Bollywood newbie and daughter of veteran actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is making her mark in the film industry. Janhvi shot to fame with the success of her debut along with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Thereafter the 21-year-old is on a spree with some interesting projects. Now it is learned that the actress to play a role in Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink, starring Ajith.

As per the reports flowing in, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in a cameo in Tamil remake of Pink. The untitled film is being produced by Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor and will be directed by H Vinoth. The film will feature superstar Ajith essaying the character played by Bachchan in the social thriller. It is also been said that Vikram Vedha fame Shraddha Srinath to play the character essayed by Taapsee Pannu. The untitled remake is expected to go on floors during March and aiming for Dussehra release this year.

As the official announcement about the project is yet to be out, it will be interesting to see how the young actress paves her way in Kollywood.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut last year with Dhadak. The film was a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and turned out to be a decent success.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was happy to meet actress Janhvi Kapoor, but says she was surprised when she called her aunty.

The former television actress on Thursday uploaded a boomerang video with the “Dhadak” star on Instagram, and captioned it: “The someone shoot me moment when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say ‘koi baat nahi beta (it’s okay child).”

