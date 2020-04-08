Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Pays A Beautiful Tribute To Her Father; Keep Some Tissues Handy!

It’s been almost 6 years that we lost Fast & Furious fame, Paul Walker. He was one gem of a person and his tragic death came as a shock to all his fans and entire Hollywood fraternity. Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker who is now 21, paid the most beautiful tribute to her father on Instagram today.

Sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram, Meadow wrote, “I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx”. In the video, you can see that Meadow surprises Paul by knocking at his door and he couldn’t stop laughing looking at her. He then hugs her tight and kisses her.

Keep the tissues handy already.

Meadow is a private person and doesn’t really share her personal stuff on social media. But time and again puts out a lovely picture with father Paul which takes the internet by storm. Last year, Paul’s close friend Vin Diesel wished Meadow on her 21st birthday and shared a beautiful post on Instagram.

He wrote, “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin”

Meadow looks like a shadow of her father and we adore her with all of our hearts.

