Milap Zaveri On Satyameva Jayate 2 Star John Abraham: “If You Check My Heart, You Will Find Him”

As the world celebrates Hanuman Jayanti today in Quarantine, Bollywood filmmaker Milap Zaveri has shared the inspiration for his upcoming Satyameva Jayate 2‘s poster. Zaveri took to Twitter and shared with his fans that Lord Hanuman and the picture of him showing Lord Ram & Sita in his heart has been his inspiration.

He also said that if you check his heart, you will find John Abraham in it.

Sharing the collage of both pictures, Milap wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti sharing my inspiration for the poster of #SatyamevaJayate2 💪🙏 Mera Dil cheer ke dekhoge toh us mein bhi ⁦ @TheJohnAbraham dikhenge!❤️ Celebrate this day but by STAYING HOME. #IndiaFightsCorona 💪 Jaihind 🇮🇳”

On the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti sharing my inspiration for the poster of #SatyamevaJayate2 💪🙏 Mera Dil cheer ke dekhoge toh us mein bhi ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ dikhenge!❤️ Celebrate this day but by STAYING HOME. #IndiaFightsCorona 💪 Jaihind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X6Y5OammFx — Milap (@zmilap) April 8, 2020

Satyameva Jayate 2 is the sequel of 2018 action drama of the same title starring John Abraham in lead along with Aisha Sharma & Manoj Bajpayee. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold still emerged a Hit. The lifetime business of Satyameva Jayate was 89.05 crores.

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 actress Divya Khosla Kumar said that the world would be so dry without women, adding that several women around her are very inspiring.

“I feel so proud being a woman because it’s such a beautiful thing to be born as a woman. I think men can never understand how beautiful it is to be born as a woman because you are gentle, you are so caring and there is so much you give and so much love you spread in the world. I think the world would be so dry without women. I can’t even imagine a world like that,” said Divya.

“You feel very emotional and proud about the fact that you are a woman. You feel proud when you look at the women around you and when you see that they are so inspiring. I think in today’s time each woman is adding to the world. I get inspired all the time from women around me.”

