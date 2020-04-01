Netflix SPOILERS On Billboards: Read All About The Masterstroke By A Germany Ad School To Make People Stay At Home

Netflix & Chill (pun intended), PUBG & kill, content watching and games are few of the many options people are opting to do during this lockdown. From Stranger Things, Money Heist to Narcos, there’s enough content on Netflix to hold many of us back together.

Almost all the countries around the world are facing a lockdown but there have been many people who are still out without giving flying attention. In Germany guys known as Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, known as Brave, of the Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg, have started a ‘spoiler ad campaign’.

They have cracked a way of keeping many people of that area at their home. There have been many huge billboards erected in the are and those read the spoilers of many currently trending shows.

When the government didn’t take the necessary steps, Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo said they had to something. In Forbes, he said, “So we decided to help by doing what we know best, coming up with creative ideas. The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to #staythefuckhome, but some people still think it’s okay to go out and chill, spoiling it for us all. So we took an extreme measure: we spoil their favourite Netflix shows.”

It’s getting viral all over and Prachuabmoh didn’t expect this. He adds, “Don’t get me wrong, we knew it’s a beautiful idea from the start and that it should at least get a chance to be presented to an agency or best, the client, but our goal was to help create a piece of communication that could really make a change,”

