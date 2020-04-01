Captain Marvel 2: Post-Credits Scene Of Brie Larson’s Film Will Introduce Us To THESE Marvel Superheroes?

Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2. The news of sequel being in the pipeline came out when there were reports that Marvel had filed LLC “Warbird Productions II” on February 13. The reports stated that the sequel is officially greenlit and the script will reportedly be written by WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell.

Everyone is excited about the sequel and we have big news about the post-credits scene of the film. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel 2, we will be introduced to Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fantastic Four are Marvel’s First Family and they will make their first appearance at the end of Brie’s film.

The report further mentioned that they will be introduced in a Quantum Realm and Marvel will also reveal their faces to the audience. There are rumours that actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will play the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Looks like after Avengers: Endgame, MCU knows very well how to keep the excitement among fans intact with every project they do. CM2 is expected to hit the screens in the year 2022 as till 2021, Marvel has a lot of Phase 4 projects. Some of their Phase 4 films include Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Eternals, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, Guardians of The Galaxy 3, Black Panther 2, and Shang-Chi and he Legend of The Ten Rings.

