Marvel Fans, Here’s An Update On Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 & It’s A Sad One!

Due to the ongoing crisis in the world, a lot of Marvel Phase 4 projects have come to a standstill. Scarlett Johansson’s film Black Widow was supposed to release on May 1 and on April 30 (India) however, it’s now postponed. Also, the shooting of other series and films have been called off.

The latest news is that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3′s shooting will be delayed too. The production work and shooting of the threequel was supposed to start in July this year. But as reported by WeGotThisCovered, with already delay in so many films and series, the shooting of Spider-Man 3 won’t start soon. This will also affect the film’s release date in July 2021.

Not only Tom Holland’s film, but Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also supposed to kickstart in June this year. But that’s also highly unlikely. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of Black Widow too. As half the world is under lockdown, it looks like the film won’t hit the silver screen anytime soon.

The other Marvel Phase 4 work that has been stopped are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Shang Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings and also WandaVision.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark will have a cameo in Black Widow as well as Tom Holland’s film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

