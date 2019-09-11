Kim Kardashian Reveals Being Tested Positive For Lupus: “Feel Like I Literally Am Falling Apart”

The much-awaited season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashian premiered this week and it was expectedly dramatic. Not just the whole Tristan Thompson – Khole Kardashian banter but Kim’s unsettling medical news during the latest Sunday’s episode was a key highlight as well. It was during this episode, which was filmed before son Psalm was born in May via surrogate, Kim discovered that her blood tests showed antibodies associated with both lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Hearing this, the reality star got tensed and informed her family about the issue.

It all began when Kim started experiencing tiredness, swelling in her hands, and nausea and her health kept on deteriorating for worse. She decided to see a doctor and he after a follow-up appointment revealed that she has Lupus. “I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb,” she said during the episode.

The reality star spoke to Today, explaining that she was freaked out after the news. “I did find out, we’re gonna talk about it next Sunday. I was able to find an amazing doctor, Dr. Wallace, and we figured out what the problem is.” She even opened up about receiving treatment for the problem. “I, unfortunately, had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so lucky right now everything is under control,” she shared.

For the uninitiated, Lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system starts attacking the tissues and organs like the kidney. Amidst all the stress, Kardashian also launched her much-awaited shapewear collection. The new collection will have control top thongs, full-length bodysuits, push-up bras and sheer-sculpting slips, in addition to softer pieces, including mesh bikini bottoms and bralettes, all fashioned to highlight the occupants’ better parts.

