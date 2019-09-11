Fans Tag Miley Cyrus & Her Rumoured Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter As ‘Power Couple’

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has recently posted a braless picture on Instagram. More than her look, it was her rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter’s comment on it which has grabbed the eye balls of the netizens.

In the snap, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker is seen flaunting her cleavage in an unbuttoned shirt, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kaitlynn, also a blogger, commented “Dear God” on the picture.

Reacting to the blogger’s comment, many fans termed Miley and Kaitlynn as “power couple”.

One user wrote: “Please treat Miley good. You make her very happy.”

Another user wrote: “You are so lucky that you have got Miley as your love.”

Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10 this year. The news came hours before photographs surfaced of Miley making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!