Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous AF In These Latest Pictures

Dance India Dance 7: Bollywood’s Begum Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses we have in the industry. She always makes sure to give us a visual treat with her super stunning appearances. Every now and then, be it her causal or glamour look; Bebo never fails to spread her magic and make us fall in love all over again.

Kareena’s look for the day is here and we are totally drooling over her oh-so-gorgeous pictures.

In the pictures shared by her fan club, Bebo looks like a vision as she is seen wearing a gota woven lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh. It is A-line silhouette paired with a V neck blouse. It is styled with a colourful kalamkari dupatta. Not only her attire but also her make up is something which stole the show. She has added a lot of drama in her eyes as she has opted for Kohl eyes with heavy mascara. She also chose to keep her lips nude and highlighting her cheek bones. She didn’t put any accessories as her lehenga is enough to make her shine throughout. Check out her stunning pictures here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We are already dead! What about you guys?

