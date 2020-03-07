Former WWE Star Scott Steiner AKA Big Poppa Pump Hospitalised; In Critical State

We often hear of professional wrestlers going through mental illness, physical stress during their active years as well as retirement period. Recently, we saw WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) legend Kurt Angle opening up about injuries and sufferings during his career. Now, as per the latest reports that are doing rounds, former WWE and Impact Wrestling’s star Scott Steiner aka Big Poppa Pump has been rushed to the hospital.

Scott Steiner attended the Impact Wrestling’s event in Atlanta, yesterday night. And as per the reports, Steiner collapsed in the locker room post his fight. His condition is said to be worse.

Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com, tweeted about Scott Steiner’s health. He wrote, “According to a source, wrestling legend Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately I’m told the situation appears to be very serious.” He further added, “I’m told Scott Steiner collapsed in the @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room, after being part of the show earlier.”

According to a source, wrestling legend Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately I’m told the situation appears to be very serious. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) March 7, 2020

I’m told Scott Steiner collapsed in the @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room, after being part of the show earlier. https://t.co/Uj3GRBEoCh — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) March 7, 2020

