Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Begins On A Steady Note!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s film has opened on a good note at the ticket windows. Although it failed in beating the first day numbers of predecessor Baaghi 2, it still managed to bag the biggest start of 2020. On the 2nd day too, the film is showing steady signs.

As per the reports flowing in, Baaghi 3 has recorded the occupancy of 20-22% in the morning shows across the country. It is on the similar lines of yesterday’s 20-25%. The film is expected to show a rise in the evening and night shows.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with Gully Boy last year, claims his multilayered character in Baaghi 3 will leave the audience surprised.

Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: “My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He’s a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3‘, I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I’m quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film,” added the actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!