Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Mixed Word-Of-Mouth Coming Into Play!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer released yesterday and as expected, managed to take the best start of the year by surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. While the pre-release buzz will help the film to garner good numbers initially, the main task would be to overcome the mixed word-of-mouth.

Let’s see how Baaghi 3 is faring today in advance booking trends:

Mumbai

Mumbai stays as same as yesterday with a slight increase in the advance ticket sale. As of now, 7-10% of shows are filling fast. Below average!

Delhi-NCR

Shockingly, the film has gone down as compared to yesterday, which hints that the mixed word-of-mouth is coming into the role now. Around 4-5% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Poor!

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too stays dull with just 3-5% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

With 17-19% shows getting piled up at a quick pace, the film is trending fair enough here but more from this region is expected.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is pretty low with just an odd number of shows are showing almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Kolkata is all green (all shows available).

Chennai is good with 30-33% shows filling fast.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jameel Khoury, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

