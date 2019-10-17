Elton John Lashes Out On The Makers Of The Lion King Remake; Calls Its Music A HUGE Disappointment

Elton John is one of the most renowned Hollywood singers. He is one of the most prominent people who has worked closely with Disney and has delivered some amazing tracks for their movies. He is one of the music maestro behind the original background of The Lion King. He recently revealed that the remake of The Lion King is a huge disappointment and that he felt disrespected.

Speaking to the British GQ, he said, “Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn’t have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost.”

He added, “The soundtrack hasn’t had nearly the same impact on the charts that it had 25 years ago when it was the best-selling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly, despite the massive box-office success.”

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King did pretty well at the box office and the songs were sung by Pharrell Williams and Beyonce and produced by Hans Zimmer and Pharrell. Not just that, Beyonce also lends her voice for Nala in the movie. The buzz around the movie was really strong but it did gain some mixed reviews. Elton created ‘Hakuna Matata’ and ‘Circle Of Life’ in the original movie.

A while ago talking about his biopic, John said, “I wish I’d been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around and I wasn’t really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect. That makes me extremely sad.”

The Hindi version of the film featured the voices of Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, and his son, Aryan, who voiced Simba. The film made over Rs 150 crore in India.

