Black Widow SPOILER Alert: LEAKED Post Credits A Closure For Avengers: Endgame Fans?

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming solo flick, Black Widow, has aroused a lot of speculations. From Natasha Romanoff not being dead to Robert Downey Jr. AKA Iron Man returning to the MCU, crazy theories are being circulated all over the social media platforms. Now, 2 post-credit scenes from the film are said to have been leaked and look like it’s going to be a closure for Avengers: Endgame fans.

For the unversed, Black Widow as well as Iron Man, sacrificed their lives in Avengers: Endgame to save the universe from the super villain, Thanos, who was on his mission to collect the 6 infinity stones. The upcoming Scarlett Johansson starrer is going to witness a prequel to Black Widow’s life, and is set in the 80s, between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

As per recent reports, two post credit scenes of the film has been leaked. One of the post credit scenes confirms Natasha Romanoff’s death with Jeremy Renner AKA Hawkeye standing next to her grave in today’s time. The second post credit scene, on the other hand, reportedly showcases OT Fagbenle’s Taskmaster along with Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) working on Thaddeus Ross, who appeared in films like Civil War and The Incredible Hulk.

While that may clarify things for the future of MCU, there remains no mention of Iron Man’s return, and that sort of upsets us.

Recently, it was being speculated that Iron Man will witness his return with Black Widow. The film is a prequel to Natasha’s journey which makes it quite possible that a return of Robert Downey Jr’s famous character may be made.

Meanwhile, Black Widow has been pushed owing to the current Coronavirus pandemic. A new release date will be announced by the makers soon.

