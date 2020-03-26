WWE: With 75 Crores+ Per Year, John Cena Isn’t At The Top! Check Out How Much AJ Styles & Other Superstars Earn

There’s no denying to the fact that WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) still has a huge fan base intact in India, in fact, it has just kept growing over the years. Having said that, fans are always curious to know about the lifestyle of their favourite wrestlers and other aspects. So today, we’ll take a look at how much our favourite wrestlers earn in a year. Any John Cena, AJ Styles or The Undertaker fans here?

The list comprised of top 10 wrestlers with the highest pay, which is based on the reports. Take a look:

1) Brock Lesnar – $ 12.5 million (93.97 crores approx in INR)

2) John Cena – $ 10 million (75.22 crores approx in INR)

3) Randy Orton – $ 6.5 million (48.93 crores approx in INR)

4) Braun Strowman – $ 6 million (45.13 crores approx in INR)

5) Roman Reigns – $ 5.5 million (41.37 crores approx in INR)

6) Seth Rollins – $ 5 million (37.59 crores approx in INR)

7) Bobby Lashley – $ 3.5 million (26.32 crores approx in INR)

8) The Undertaker – $ 3.3 million (24.82 crores approx in INR)

9) AJ Styles – $ 2.2 million (16.54 crores approx in INR)

10) Daniel Bryan – $ 1.5 million (11.28 crores approx in INR)

Meanwhile, WWE’s biggest event, Wrestlemania will be held behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. WWE has announced that the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 will now be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of in Tampa Bay as originally planned. Also, it will take place at some other venues as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!