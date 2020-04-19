Avengers: Infinity War: Thanos Sucks Out The Souls Of Iron Man, Spider-Man & Guardians Of The Galaxy In This Unseen Scene!

Avengers: Endgame saw the end of mightly Thanos played by Josh Brolin. The Avengers faced his wrath for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War. In Infinity War, the Mad Titan was on his hunt to collect the remaining infinity stones. He didn’t spare anyone who would try to come his way in the film.

In Avengers: Infinity War, we all saw the Guardians of The Galaxy meeting Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in space. They all plan to ambush Thanos so that he fails in taking the time stone from Doctor Strange. However, all their planning becomes futile when it is revealed that he killed Star-Lord’s (played by Chris Pratt) lover Gamora to get the Soul Stone.

As their planning goes for a toss, Thanos manages to beat the sh*t out of the superheroes. Seeing how the mightly villain is attacking Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) gives away the Time Stone to him. However, amid their fight in space, Thanos used the Soul Stone to suck out the soul from their bodies. However, this part didn’t make it to the film.

But Avengers: Infinity War’s concept artist John Staub has shared the glimpses of Thanos separating superheroes souls from their bodie. John captioned the post, “The #avengers getting their souls kicked out of them. Here is another image done for #infinitywar for the battle on titan. Was particularly happy with how #Starlord / peter quills face came out. #concept #keyframe #finalfight #ironman #mantis #spiderman #draxx #disney #marvelstudios”.

Check out the post below:

It would have been really interesting to see how the Soul Stone works.

Meanwhile, last year, in Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man killed Thanos and his army in the final battle. Tony Stark used the infinity gauntlet to kill the Mad Titan which also killed our favourite superhero.

There are rumours that Robert Downey Jr will have cameo appearances as Tony Stark in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, there’s no confirmation on the same yet.

