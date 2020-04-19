Will Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel 2 Set A Narrative For Avengers 5 Movie?

The first time we saw all the Marvel superheroes coming together was in 2012 film, The Avengers. The last time they all came together was in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame where they fought the deadly Thanos. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was also a part of the final battle against the Mad Titan.

Last year, when Marvel Cinematic Universe announced its Phase 4 movies, fans were baffled as it did not include any Avengers movie. Since then, they have been asking MCU on social media if there’s going to be an Avengers 5 or New Avengers movie. Well, looks like it’s going to happen.

As reported by MCU Cosmic, Captain Marvel 2’s plot will set up the narrative for Avengers 5. CM 2 is a part of Marvel’s Phase 5 project and it is the only film announced so far. The portal mentioned that the plot of Brie Larson’s upcoming sequel will be similar to Captain America: Civil War when all the Avengers come together.

Earlier, Marvel President Kevin Feige had said before Avengers: Endgame that Captain Marvel might be a key player in Avengers’ future roster. What’s interesting is in Phase 4, there are new superhero films on the way – The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. So this time, the team of Avengers will be bigger than it was.

However, if this happens, it would be interesting to see what big villain the superheroes will fight in Avengers 5.

Recently, Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier was asked about the New Avengers film by his fans on Instagram live. The Avengers: Endgame actor had said, “Oh I know nothing. You know I know nothing about that. You know, I’m just… I’m just a man. We’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It’s been nice to have a break from [Anthony Mackie]… But we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there.”

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for another smashing Avengers movie!

