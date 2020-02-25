Avengers Fans Rejoice! Chris Evans AKA Captain America & Scarlett Johansson AKA Black Widow To Star In A Film Together 

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans was last seen in the film ‘Knives Out’ in 2019. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film also stars Ana De Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Katherine Langford. The film received a great response from the audience as well as the critics and the makers are already working on the sequel.

Evans’ contract with the Marvel has come to an end and hence, he will no longer be seen as Captain America in the upcoming films. Fans still can’t believe that he will no longer be in the gang of Avengers superheroes. However, there’s good news for all the fans as the actor will be seen in a big film which also stars Scarlet Johansson aka Black Widow.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans will be playing an important role in the upcoming film Little Shop of Horrors. The film is a recreation of 1986 musical horror-comedy of the same name. In the upcoming film, the Avengers actor will be playing the role of dentist Orin Scrivello. Another good news is that this film will also star Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton.

Chris’ Captain America and Scarlett’s Black Widow shared an amazing equation in the Marvel films they starred together over the years. Some fans even shipped their characters and expected a love angle between the two, however that didn’t happen. Well, it’s definitely going to be a treat for all their fans to see their favourite duo together in another interesting film.

Coming to ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, the upcoming musical will be helmed by Greg Berlanti. The shooting is expected to began in this summer.

