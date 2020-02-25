Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Nithiin For Success Of ‘Bheeshma’

Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin is on cloud nine following the congratulatory messages that he has been getting for the success of his recent release Bheeshma. The film which released last Friday on the big screens has been garnering an overwhelming response from cine-goers.

The latest news related to Nithiin is the actor was surprised by a visit by Telugu superstar and Jana Sena party head Pawan Kalyan. The latter congratulated Nithiin and his director Venky Kudumula on the success of Bheeshma with a bouquet of flowers.

Pawan Kalyan posed for a couple of pictures with both Nithiin and Venky Kudumula. Following which, Nithiin in the evening took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures with a caption that read: “POWERSTAR congratulating BHEESHMA team for its success!! Priceless moment..love you forever sirr”

Talking about Bheeshma, the romantic drama has South diva Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. The Nithiin starrer also has Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu along with others in pivotal roles.

Music for the film was composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Apart from Bheeshma’s release and its success, Nithiin also has been in headlines from past few days following his ring ceremony with his long time girlfriend Shalini which took place in Hyderabad a week back.

Reportedly, Nithiin and Shalini will be having a destination wedding in the month of April in Dubai.

