Paras Chhabra Reveals Why He Decided To Exit Bigg Boss 13 For A Price Money Worth 10 Lakhs

Paras Chhabra was one of the top contestants in Bigg Boss 13. However, the actor quit the show and took home a suitcase of Rs 10 lakh instead during the finale. The 13th season of this Salman Khan hosted show was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

The reactions for Paras choosing to move on have been mixed. While half of his fans are happy that at least he has money with him, some are of the opinion that he should have stayed in the show till the end. Now, the actor himself has revealed why he decided to take the money and quit Bigg Boss 13 while being so near to the finale.

Paras Chhabra told Indian Express, “I won’t say I lacked confidence, but I really believe in vibes. That day when I woke up, I had a feeling that I will not win and so when the opportunity came, I picked it up. That way I entered the show on my own terms and left it the same way. No one voted me out.”

He added, “Also, apart from the winner, I am the only one who took home a prize money. And to be able to have impressed Colors so much that they gave me a show, is another high.”

Well, to each his own! Paras is happy that he at least has money with him today after spending so many days inside the BB house.

Meanwhile, currently, the actor is excited to be a part of another reality show on Colors TV called ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. The show follows the swayamvar format and along with Chhabra, it also features his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!