Avengers: Endgame Writers Have THIS To Say About Martin Scorsese & Francis Ford Coppola’s Criticism Towards Marvel Films

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola recently criticised Marvel films. Scorsese called the films as ‘theme parks’ and Coppola said they are ‘despicable’. Now Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have reacted to this criticism.

The Academy’s Governors Awards, both Markus and McFeely shared their views on the filmmakers’ reaction. Markus told Variety, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Clearly, this movie — Endgame — has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people, in a way a movie has not in a long time.”

He added, “If that’s not cinema, I’m not sure what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide.”

McFeely stated, “All sorts of movies for all sorts of people. This one seemed like it was for a lot of people.”

Earlier, Avengers:Endgame actors Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson reacted to Scorsese’s comments. A few days ago, director James Gunn took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the criticism. He wrote, ““I saw that when it was called 2001, and, boy, was it boring!” Superheroes are simply today’s gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that’s okay.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!