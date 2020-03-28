Avengers: Endgame Trivia #3: Here’s How The Title Has An Infinity War Connect To It

Avengers: Endgame is on its way to celebrate its first anniversary and we’ve been giving some fun trivia about it daily. In this third trivia, we talk about the title of the film and how it was all pre-planned.

It all started back during Infinity War with one particular dialogue by Benedict Cumberbatch. The title of Avengers: Endgame wasn’t really revealed even with its first trailer. Makers revealed it much later.

A trivia posted on IMDb, states “The subtitle Endgame had been speculated due to the phrase “We’re in the Endgame now” by Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). This theory seemed to be confirmed after someone looked up cinematographer Trent Opaloch’s profile and noticed “Avengers: Endgame” in his list of projects; however, that was automatically changed and the Russos denied the title. The first trailer released on December 7th, 2018 officially confirmed Endgame to be the title.”

Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with “Avengers: Endgame”, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, “Avengers: Endgame” dethroned “Avatar” to become the world’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!