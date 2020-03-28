Raazi Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal’s Spy Drama

Raazi Box Office: Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy drama Raazi starring Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal took everyone by surprise at the Box Office. Considering Alia Bhatt in lead the film was always expected to do well, but it surpassed all expectations when it ended up doing a business of more than 100 crores.
Raazi took a decent start at the Box Office as its opening day business was 7.53 crores. The film received wide appreciation from paying public and did a lifetime business of 123.17 crores.
The best part is that the total budget of Raazi was 30 crores and it reaped profits of 310.56%. The film which ran successfully for around 50 days was declared a Super Duper Hit at the Box Office. Have a look at its daily breakdown:
Day 1: 7.53 crores
Day 2: 11.30 crores
Day 3: 14.11 crores
First Weekend: 32.94 crores
Day 4: 6.30
Day 5: 6.10
Day 6: 5.90
Day 7: 5.35
First Week: 56.59 crores
Day 8: 4.75 crores
Day 9: 7.54 crores
Day 10: 9.45 crores
Day 11: 3.70 crores
Day 12: 3.30 crores
Day 13: 3.15 crores
Day 14: 3.15 crores
Second Week: 35.04 crores
Day 15: 2.25 crores
Day 16: 4.20 crores
Day 17: 4.42 crores
Day 18: 1.82 crore
Day 19: 1.80 crore
Day 20: 1.92 crore
Day 21: 1.80 crore
Third Week: 18.21 crores
Day 22: 1.05 crore
Day 23: 1.70 crore
Day 24: 2.30 crores
Day 25: 0.85 crore
Day 26: 0.80 crore
Day 27: 0.80 crore
Day 28: 0.45 crore
Fourth Week: 7.95 crores
Day 29: 0.45 crore
Day 30: 0.80 crore
Day 31: 0.90 crore
Day 32: 0.32 crore
Day 33: 0.32 crore
Day 34: 0.32 crore
Day 35: 0.32 crore
Fifth Week: 3.43 crores
Day 36: 0.15 crore
Day 37: 0.26 crore
Day 38: 0.29 crore
Day 39: 0.15 crore
Day 40: 0.15 crore
Day 41: 0.15 crore
Day 42: 0.15 crore
Sixth Week: 1.3 crore
Seventh Week: 0.65 crore
Total: 123.17 crores
