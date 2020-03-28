Raazi Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal’s Spy Drama

Raazi Box Office: Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy drama Raazi starring Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal took everyone by surprise at the Box Office. Considering Alia Bhatt in lead the film was always expected to do well, but it surpassed all expectations when it ended up doing a business of more than 100 crores.

Raazi took a decent start at the Box Office as its opening day business was 7.53 crores. The film received wide appreciation from paying public and did a lifetime business of 123.17 crores.

The best part is that the total budget of Raazi was 30 crores and it reaped profits of 310.56%. The film which ran successfully for around 50 days was declared a Super Duper Hit at the Box Office. Have a look at its daily breakdown:

Day 1: 7.53 crores

Day 2: 11.30 crores

Day 3: 14.11 crores

First Weekend: 32.94 crores

Day 4: 6.30

Day 5: 6.10

Day 6: 5.90

Day 7: 5.35

First Week: 56.59 crores

Day 8: 4.75 crores

Day 9: 7.54 crores

Day 10: 9.45 crores

Day 11: 3.70 crores

Day 12: 3.30 crores

Day 13: 3.15 crores

Day 14: 3.15 crores

Second Week: 35.04 crores

Day 15: 2.25 crores

Day 16: 4.20 crores

Day 17: 4.42 crores

Day 18: 1.82 crore

Day 19: 1.80 crore

Day 20: 1.92 crore

Day 21: 1.80 crore

Third Week: 18.21 crores

Day 22: 1.05 crore

Day 23: 1.70 crore

Day 24: 2.30 crores

Day 25: 0.85 crore

Day 26: 0.80 crore

Day 27: 0.80 crore

Day 28: 0.45 crore

Fourth Week: 7.95 crores

Day 29: 0.45 crore

Day 30: 0.80 crore

Day 31: 0.90 crore

Day 32: 0.32 crore

Day 33: 0.32 crore

Day 34: 0.32 crore

Day 35: 0.32 crore

Fifth Week: 3.43 crores

Day 36: 0.15 crore

Day 37: 0.26 crore

Day 38: 0.29 crore

Day 39: 0.15 crore

Day 40: 0.15 crore

Day 41: 0.15 crore

Day 42: 0.15 crore

Sixth Week: 1.3 crore

Seventh Week: 0.65 crore

Total: 123.17 crores

