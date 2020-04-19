Avengers: Endgame Trivia #25: Did You Know Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark AKA Iron Man Is Based On This Real Person?

In Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark kills Thanos and his huge army. To save the lives of millions of people, Stark sacrifices his own life. It will be a year since the film release, but fans will not get over the death of their favourite superhero so soon.

The journey towards 23 Marvel films commenced in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Fans cannot imagine anyone playing the blunt, self-obsessed, smart, sharp, sarcastic and powerful superhero other than RDJ. Whether it is Tony Stark or Iron Man, he is spectacular in both his versions.

Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #25 is based on our favourite superhero who sacrificed his life to save humanity. As reported by Screencrush, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was based on magnate named Howard Hughes. This information was shared by Marvel and Iron Man creator Stan Lee. Lee described Howard Hughes as an inventor, adventurer, multi-billionaire, ladies’ man and also a nutcase. This is close to how Tony Stark describes himself – Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.

Stan Lee had also shared that for a long time, Hughes showed symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder. For 4 months, he lived in a darkened screening room and relieved himself in empty containers and bottles. That’s similar to the life Tony Stark lives when he is in his lab.

We loved how Lee took influence from a real person to give us one of the best superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This was our Avengers trivia for today. We will share something interesting every day about your favourite Marvel films and superheroes!

