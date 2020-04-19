Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia’s Ramayan Tops The TV Charts Yet Again With RECORD-BREAKING Numbers!

With the lockdown bringing the entire world to stand still, Indian Televisions have witnessed a re-run of the old classics. From Ramayan starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia in lead to Mahabharat featuring Gajendra Chauhan, Nitish Bhardwaj amongst others – mythological as well as other shows like Hum Paanch, CID, Balika Vadhu have returned too! And to start with, they’re charting major TRPs with the Ramanand Sagar’s show creating another massive record.

Every week comes in the BARC report from both the urban as well as the rural world with an analysis of how the on-air shows have worked in terms of impressions. Doordarshan with the initiation of re-run of Ramayan, Mahabharat and other shows witnessed a jump of 40000% in its viewership. It was like the lockdown has turned out to be a boon for the channel, which was almost lost in recent times.

Now, the last week report is out and Ramayan is grabbing the top position yet again. The show once again remains the most viewed in both rural and urban centres garnering 27169, 34228 impressions respectively. Mahabharat has been placed second with 10524 impressions in the urban and 6228 in the rural segment.

The TRP list is followed by shows like Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aisa Var Dhudo.

Previously, according to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over its first weekend of a rerun. The Ramanand Sagar production also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment space. The show was the highest-rated in urban and megacities.

While Arun Gohil & Dipika Chikhlia’s Ramayan has charted major records, its episodes wrapped up yesterday, and now it is to be seen whether the channel manages to grabs equal TRPs in coming days.

