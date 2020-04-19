WWE: Roman Reigns Is At 2nd With 38.25 Crores/Year But No The Undertaker In The List ; Take A Look At Highest Paid Wrestlers

Just a few days ago, we came across shocking and rather heartbreaking news from WWE. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company fired several talented wrestlers as a cost-cutting measure. Stars like Rusev, Heath Slater and also legend Kurt Angle were asked to leave. Now, after the implementation of such a measure, we have got our hands on the updated list of highest-paid wrestlers and it includes the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Take a look at the updated list of highest-paid wrestlers of WWE (fees per year):

1) Brock Lesnar – $10 million (76.50 crores approx)

2) Roman Reigns – $5 million (38.25 crores approx)

3) Randy Orton – $4.1 million (31.36 crores approx)

4) Seth Rollins – $4 million (30.60 crores approx)

5) Triple H – $3.3 million (25.24 crores approx)

6) Becky Lynch – $3.1 million (23.71 crores approx)

7) Goldberg – $3 million (22.95 crores approx)

8) Shane McMahon – $2.1 million (16.06 crores approx)

9) Stephanie McMahon – $2 million (15.30 crores approx)

10) Braun Strowman – $1.9 million (14.53 crores approx)

(Credits: Forbes)

Meanwhile, the wrestlers who are fired include Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!