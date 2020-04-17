Dwayne Johnson RESPONDS To A Fan Question: "I Started To Become An A**hole..."

Everyone is well aware that Dwayne Johnson is a fitness freak. Right from his wrestling days in WWE to his Hollywood career, the actor is aging in reverse and his amazing health has been an inspiration to many. While a lot of celebrities are giving fitness goals amid this coronavirus pandemic and we were wondering, where’s our beloved celebrity.

Dwayne Johnson has shared the latest video on Instagram but it’s not something that you are thinking. In a video, he said, “I don’t post my workouts because I’m sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren’t able to train in your local gyms and you’re stuck at home.”

In the video, he also spoke about his journey of fame and how at one point he thought that he is as famous as Jesus. He posted the video to a question asked by a fan, “Do I hate being famous or love being famous?”.

In the video, he also said, “I started to become an asshole about my fame when I was a famous pro wrestler in my 20’s, (and I wore a fanny pack) until one fateful night changed my perspective and self-awareness and GRATITUDE for the rest of my life.”

He further added that never work for fame but keep working harder to become great.

