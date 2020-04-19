Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Jethalal Was Drooling To Witness Babita In Swimwear

SAB TV’s long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is without a doubt one of the most popular shows of Hindi TV. Right from its unique characters to clean comedy, the show is a happy-go-lucky sitcom that you can enjoy anytime. The show’s lead character Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi is loved by everyone and especially his little love angle with Babita Ji. Jethalal trying to impress Babita in various manners is hilarious to watch.

As the channel is showing the rerun of old episodes of the show, we got our hands on an old clip wherein Jethalal does everything just to see babita in a swimming costume. In that episode, Babita is all set to teach swimming to the women of Gokuldham Society, and Jethalal disguises as a punjabi man to enter the pool area just to watch Babita.

Check out the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6A9i5LHUmo&feature=emb_title

Jethalal’s desperate attempts to impress Babita are hilarious. Their cute chemistry and Jethlal’s impeccable acting is one of the highlights of the show.

Due to the lockdown, the production of new episodes has stopped and so the channel is currently banking upon the rerun of the old episodes. Well, no episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is too old to watch and laugh our heart out.

