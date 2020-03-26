Feeling Lethargic To Workout? These 5 WWE Superstars Over 50 Years & Their Tremendous Physique Will BEAT Your Excuse

With fame comes responsibility and there remains a slight margin for error. In the pro-wrestling industry, especially WWE, we saw several superstars who rose above the brand and till the date, have their loyal fan base. To fulfill the high expectations of fans, the stars go through the rigorous regime and maintain a good physique, in order to perform well in the ring. Apart from the in-ring action, there are some who still maintain a tremendous physique as a part of their lifestyle.

So today, we’ll go through some of the icons from the WWE industry who are 50 years of age or over but still in tremendous shape. Take a look:

Triple H (50)

Away from the in-ring action, Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and very much indulged in his corporate role. Nonetheless, the wrestler has worked his a** off to get into phenomenal shape. He was last seen in a fight against Randy Orton at Super ShowDown (2019).

Goldberg (53)

At the age of 53, Goldberg is still an active wrestler in the industry. Gearing up for a fight against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36, he’s all jacked up as ever.

Batista (51)

Batista returned during 2019 and challenged Triple H for a matchup at Wrestlemania 35. Though his rusty moves did raise questions, his ripped physique reminded us of an old ‘animal’.

Stone Cold Steve Austin (55)

The biggest start of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his last appearance on RAW’s episode of 16th March and man, one must say that the Texas’ rattlesnake looked vicious with his extremely fit body. A bit leaner though!

The Undertaker (55)

And last but not the least! ‘deadman’, ‘phenom’, ‘bada**’ whatever you call him, this man is just not giving up on his wrestling career. At 55, he’s still extremely fit, especially his recent pictures on social media took his fans by surprise.

