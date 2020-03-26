WHAT! Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Wants To Date THIS Co-Star Of Her Dad

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira is one of the most popular and hyped celebrities kids of B-Town. Ira Khan is the youngest daughter of Aamir with wife Reena Dutta and also has a son named Junaid. Ira recently made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the lead role.

While Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan on filmmaking, Ira has studied music. Currently, the entire country is on lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic and everyone is home, spending time with their families and pursuing their hobbies in this free time.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan did a Q & A with her fans yesterday on Instagram and asked, “What are you doing this quarantine?” One user replied, “Thinking about dating Sanya Malhotra” to which Ira immediately answered back, “Get in line Sanya Malhotra. Me first.”

For the unversed, Sanya was Aamir’s co-star in Dangal in 2016 and the film was a huge hit. It is still of the highest-grossing films in the history of Bollywood. The film was based on real-life wrestlers, The Phogat sister i.e. Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat who won medals during Commonwealth Games. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the characters respectively and their performances were loved by their fans as well as critics.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to be released on Christmas this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing the female lead in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

