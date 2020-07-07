Dwayne Bravo Releases Helicopter 7 Dedicated To The Birthday Boy MS Dhoni

Cricketer Dwayne Bravo surprised fans with a very special gift to India’s former cricket captain, MS Dhoni. While Dhoni turned 39 on 7th July, Bravo gifted him with a new song.

The West Indies all-rounder released his new song, Helicopter 7, on MS Dhoni’s birthday eve. Bravo had been showing glimpses of the song lately and finally released it on social media on Monday. The song is written and composed by Dwayne.

As he shared the song, Bravo wrote, “So the wait is over!! @mahi7781 you’re truly a great inspiration to a lot of ppl around the world. As we get ready to celebrate you birthday, on behalf of my team, my fans and your fans we wish you gods blessings. the helicopter is off.”

Bravo did not forget to include Dhoni’s ‘helicopter shot’ by imitating it in the song, in the ‘Helicopter Celebration.’ The lyrics perfectly capture MS Dhoni’s journey by talking about Ranchi, his hometown.

Through the lyrics, Bravo also thanked Sourav Ganguly for giving Dhoni a chance to play at No. 3 in ODIs. Ganguly had promoted Dhoni for the same.

“This kid from Ranchi, they call him Dhoni. He make India proud, creating history. Let’s say thanks to Ganguly for letting him bat at No. 3. That’s where he scored his first century and that was the start of brand Mahi. He started as a ticket collector. Now he is one of the greatest ever.”

The musical gift has garnered more than 90,000 views on YouTube. Dwayne Bravo had expressed his desire to ‘do something special’ for his World-Cup winning captain friend, who is an icon and inspiration to many, including himself.

Dwayne Bravo, while talking to Harsha Bhogle during ‘Cricbuzz in Conversation’, said, “The Mahi song… I haven’t completed the entire track as yet. I still want to work on the music and some other lyrics I want to put in there. I was thinking…there is not anyone who has done a song as a tribute to one particular athlete.”

Bravo continued, “I was coming up with ideas. I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. You listen to interviews from other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik (Pandya) and even Virat (Kohli), they all praise him where their careers are concerned. He gave so many cricketers opportunities. He also won titles for the country. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It’s his number. It’s a special number for him.”

Indeed, a very special gift for Mahi, from a very special friend!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!