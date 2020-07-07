Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mathew Hayden’s Throw Back Picture With ‘Captain Cool’ & Thalapathy Vijay Trends On Social Media

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Today on the special occasion of MS Dhoni’s birthday, former Australian opener Mathew Hayden shared a throwback picture featuring the duo. The picture that we are talking about was clicked way back in 2008. The interesting thing about the picture is apart from Mathew and ‘Thala’ Dhoni, also seen in the frame is Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay who back then was CSK’s brand ambassador.

Mathew Hayden along with the picture had a sweet and adorable wish for his former CSK teammate and birthday boy MS Dhoni, as he had a caption that read, “Happy Birthday @mahi7781 Blessing happiness always brother. This is one of my favourite pictures with legendary Vijay Chandrasekhar @chennaiipl #yellove”

The very picture featuring MS Dhoni and Thalapathy Vijay with Mathew Hayden didn’t take much time to go viral on the internet as the former Indian captain and Tamil superstar’s fans have left no stone unturned to trend it.

Apart from Mathew Hayden, many cricketers from the Indian team, CSK, and also from abroad along with various celebrities have been showering MS Dhoni with heartfelt wishes as he turned 39 today.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor who was last seen in Bigil, has a big release under his belt in the form of action-thriller Master. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the biggest awaited releases down south.

