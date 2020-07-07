Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Monday shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans.

“Introducing Storm Deverakonda,” Vijay posted on Instagram. In one of the images, we can see the dog sitting on Vijay’s head.

The Vijay’s fans were quick to post comments.

A user commented: “You both look so cute.”

“Storm made me smile,” another one wrote.

It seems a lot of celebrities have bonded well with their pets during the lockdown.

A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt introduced her new pet to the world, a black kitten she has named Juniper.

She also shared a selfie with her new pet and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Vijay Deverakonda has reached out with essentials to over 17,000 middle-class families amid the lockdown.

Vijay took to Instagram and shared the “final report” of the work done in the past one month by his non-profitable organisation, The Deverakonda Foundation, which marked its origin in April 2019.

The foundation, up till now, has successfully aided 17,723 middle-class families with their groceries and basic essentials, spending Rs 17,121,103, with the help of his Middle-Class Fund (MCF).

Vijay also shared a letter for his “Middle-Class Family”.

