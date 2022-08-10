Daisy Shah Opens Up On Doing Marathi Song 'Raghu Pinjryat Ala'

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has always been passionate about dance and it was all fun for her to shoot for foot-tapping Marathi number “Raghu Pinjryat Ala” from “Dagadi Chawl 2”.

She said: “I have always been passionate about dance and this dance number was a different experience altogether. The energy needed was so high that I just went for the kill. The thrill and excitement on set were contagious.”

Daisy Shah, who is known for films such as “Jai Ho” and “Hate Story 3”, said that she has given her best and she is quite satisfied.

Daisy Shah added, “There are so many actresses I look up to when it comes to dance numbers. I am happy I could do justice to such a wonderful song.”

The song has been sung by Amritraj and Mugdha, penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and choreographed by Adi Shaikh.

Directed by Chandrakant Kanse and produced by Sangeeta Ahir, the Marathi action thriller, “Dagadi Chawl” featuring Ankush Chaudhari, and Makrand Despande is all set to release on August 18.

