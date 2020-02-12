Calm Your Nerves Fans As WWE Superstar John Cena Is Returning To The Ring!

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has India as one of its biggest markets across the globe and John Cena is amongst the most followed wrestling superstars in the country. Out of action for months now, the wrestling star is up with some exciting news for all fans aka ‘cenation’.

John Cena is all set to return on WWE Smackdown on 28th February. The official Twitter handle of WWE confirmed the same by posting a video. The caption reads, “BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage”.

BREAKING NEWS:@JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Zau9ZhhdBF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020

Exciting, isn’t it?

Recently, John Cena surprised his Indian fans by showing his support for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any caption, Cena has once again shared a picture of the “Bigg Boss” contestant. The image has the hashtag ‘Asim Riaz For The Win’ written on it.

Cena’s post in Asim’s favour left netizens excited and most have wondered if Cena actually watches “Bigg Boss 13”.

Reacting to Cena’s post, Riaz’s former “BB 13” contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture.

Another user wrote: “It seems John Cena watches ‘Bigg Boss’ daily.”

On Cena’s part, the posts are probably meant to work as an early promotional campaign for “Fast & Furious 9” in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!