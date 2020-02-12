Ananya Panday To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In His Debut Hindi Action Thriller? 

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Hindi film debut has left his fans across the country excited. While the search for the leading has been on for longtime many names have been speculated, the grapevine has that it is Ananya Panday who has bagged the part and below are all the details.

Vijay became a household name amongst the Hindi audience after his film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi. While the film was announced at the beginning of the year, Vijay also started the prep and shooting for the mixed martial arts heavy film last month.

For the unversed, filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the venture as the presenter and co-producer. The hunt for the leading lady for Vijay has been making headlines and Karan too was helping him with the same. Meanwhile, there were many names including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. But it is Ananya Panday who has won.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers wanted to cast a young actress opposite Vijay. A source close to the development said, “Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April.”

However, Ronit Roy who is also a part of the film had informed the tabloid that the film will be shot in six months in various locations in Mumbai and abroad.

Apart from Vijay’s debut film, the actor also has World Famous Lover which is set to release on February 14 2020. Ananya, on the other hand, is right now busy with Khaali Peeli and also has Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

