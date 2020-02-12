Imtiaz Ali Compares Kartik Aaryan To Shah Rukh Khan & THIS Is How Love Aaj Kal Star Reacted To It

Kartik Aaryan has become synonyms to romantic film and his fans are looking forward to seeing him in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan. While Kartik is definitely ruling the genre, we all know that no one can replace the magic of the ‘King Of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan. Imtiaz recently compared his actor to Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik is quite overwhelmed with the compliment.

Having worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aarya. Imtiaz feels that SRK and Kartik’s hard work, dedication and helpful nature is quite familiar. This compliment from his director made Kartik feel on the top of the world. Talking to Bollywood Life, the Love Aaj Kal actor revealed such a compliment and that too from Imtiaz Ali means a huge deal to him.

He said, “I think it’s a huge compliment to come from Imtiaz Ali sir, who has actually worked with Shah Rukh Khan sir. He saying something like this is huge for me. I’m really, really happy. To be honest, I can’t really compare myself or say anything about it because Shah Rukh sir is the biggest superstar and someone who’s actually the ‘King of Romance’, but even if a minuscule comparison of 1% is possible with him, then it’s a massive compliment for me.”

He added, “I hope that I can display even 1/10th of the romance in Love Aaj Kal that Shah Rukh Khan sir has shown in his films till now, which will be a huge thing for me. So, I thank Imtiaz sir who has really believed in me and given me this opportunity to play two characters who are romancing on-screen and showing that much amount of intensity and love, required in a romantic film. I’m just glad he chose me for that.”

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. It is said to be a reboot of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 released film with the same name. Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres on February 14.

