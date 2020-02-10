Oscars 2020: Billi Eilish’s Confused Look At Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig’s Singing Turns Into A Meme Fest

Memes have become a great source of entertainment for a lot of people on the internet. Any award function, red carpet appearances, events become a source of new content for these meme creators. Oscars 2020 was no exception as well. From Martin Scorsese sleeping during Eminem’s performance to Bong Joon-Ho excitedly looking at his Oscar trophy, the 92nd Academy Award saw a lot of meme-worthy content.

While there were several such funny moments, what tops the list is Billi Eilish’s confused look while Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sang a song. Maya and Wiig presented the award for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design and the former Saturday Night Live stars took their moment in the spotlight to show off their musical skills. They sang a lively mash-up of tons of iconic fashion-themed songs, like “Vogue” and “The Thong Song that did not impress many including Billi Eilish. The camera shifted to the singer and we could see her making a confused face.

This was the very moment that made the day for all the meme makers. In no time, the internet was flooded with hilarious memes. From taking a dig at the fact that today is Monday to making fun of how Eilish would react if she ever hears her fans sing during a concert, there were several memes that cannot be missed.

Take a look:

* billie’s face when she hears me singing to her songs at the concert * pic.twitter.com/n60h4nl3Qg — ᴛᴏʙʏ is SEEING BILLIE❍◌❍ (@billiesfantasy) February 10, 2020

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

Me trying to understand why Billie Eilish is at The #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8T9kMBsO1T — Brian Rappaport (@BRappy55) February 10, 2020

“would you like pineapple on that?” https://t.co/LoDYL0JJN8 — Zachary Jacobson (@JacobsonAZach) February 10, 2020

Me watching the Oscar's and my mom asks who is Billie Eilish #oscars @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/rjbzzgHvHR — Betsy (@BGud91) February 10, 2020

My reaction after 1917 won over Avengers: End Game for special effects at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Xd9ISHibYd — Chauhan (@AHalloweenNight) February 10, 2020

When you just blink in Maths class and then you don't understand what's going on , you're like: #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mYvzZ120w4 — Chauhan (@AHalloweenNight) February 10, 2020

When you attend a family function and you're Introvert AF , your literal reaction at every moment: #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dtfWiE561i — Chauhan (@AHalloweenNight) February 10, 2020

At the Oscars 2020, Billie Eilish performed during the In Memoriam segment and sang a melancholy rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday.” Many fans assumed that she would debut her upcoming theme for the new James Bond movie but looks like that will have to wait.

