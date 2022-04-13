Since its launch, Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT. Now and then, the show gets into a new zone where the contestant’s patience is tested on every certain level. Although uncertainties are the usual phenomenon in the game, the show, which is furiously running toward its end is becoming more intense and competitive for the contestants who are putting their heart and soul to survive and win the show.

Recently, an argument was teased in a new promo of the show shared on ALTBalaji’s Instagram account on Tuesday, with the caption, “Extra bartan (utensils) = emotional damage.” The video started with Anjali Arora asking Mandana Karimi to help Shivam with the dishes. At the same time, the camera showed a load of dishes in the sink, eventually leading to a fight between Payal Rohatgi and Shivam. The day started with a battle between Mandana and the right block because the vessels from last night weren’t washed. Everyone started pouncing on Mandana & Shivam to wash the dishes, which eventually led to a fight Payal and Shivam where Payal called Shivam ‘namak haraam’. They both had a very heated conversation that led to the extent that Payal tore Shivam’s charge sheet photo. And then the anger reciprocated, where Shivam put Turmeric (Haldi) on a tissue and put it on Payal’s charge sheet picture kept in the yard area saying that it’s a Potty.

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on 27th February 2022.

