Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her experience of hosting the just-concluded reality show Lock Upp. After streaming for 72 days, the show recently wrapped up as Munawar Faruqui won the trophy for the first season.

Advertisement

Kangana said: “Lock Upp has been an absolute game-changer in the OTT reality space. I am glad that I chose such a strong and impactful project to make my OTT debut with. “

Advertisement

“The country loved a bold yet original concept like Lock Upp and I had an incredible time playing the host in this badass jail at the same time hosting came with great responsibility as I had to also choose the worthy badass winner,” added Kangana Ranaut .

Kangana Ranaut congratulated the winner Munawar Faruqui and added: “Many congratulations to Munawar for winning the ‘Lock Upp’ trophy of Season 1. Today when I am in a position of power I want to establish the highest standards of righteousness. He deserves the trophy of the first successful season of ‘Lock Upp’.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Finds A Hilarious Place On Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram Through A Meme

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube