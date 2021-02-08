We know all of you have been tripping over the Super Bowl 2021 ads. Currently, if something is common between Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, then it is these ads. They all appear in some of Sunday’s most memorable Super Bowl commercials.

Advertisement

We couldn’t pick the best out of the many Super Bowl commercials released; hence we leave it up to you to decide your favourite. We are going to list down our top 5 favourites to make it a little bit easier for you.

ALEXA’S BODY FT. MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Advertisement

Amazon Alexa takes on a “beautiful new form” as one of the company’s executives imagines what other beautiful vessels Alexa could live inside of? Who wouldn’t love to have an Alexa in the form of Michael B. Jordan? He looks his s*xy best, and we are sure girls would drool over him yet again after watching this Super Bowl ad.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AS EDWARD SCISSORHANDS’ SON

There couldn’t have been better casting than Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhan’s son in this Super Bowl ad. Like father, like son. When Edgar’s scissor hands get him kicked off the bus, his mother, Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder, reprising her film role), buys him an all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ, which offers hands-free steering.

MILA KUNIS STEALING ASHTON KUTCHER’S CHEETOS

Mila Kunis is caught orange-handed by husband, Ashton Kutcher. Shaggy — aka Mr Boombastic offers the power couple an assist on his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me.” Cheesy, but good. It is also a treat for all the fans to see Mila and Ashton together sharing the silver screen after such a long time.

CARDI B JOINS WAYNE’S WORLD

This is one revival we can get behind! Uber Eats teams with local-access legends Wayne and Garth, and their “local friend” Cardi B., to support local restaurants during these trying times. Schwing!

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY WANTS 3D DORITOS

This is the worst flat-person commercial we’ve seen since those anti-drug PSAs. On the bright side, at least this one can actually help stoners find their perfect snack.

Must Read: Propose Day 2021: Pride And Prejudice To The Notebook & Love Actually – 7 Iconic Times We All Rooted For A ‘Yes’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube