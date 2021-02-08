Valentine’s week has begun, and it’s Propose Day already! So if you want to pop the question today, go to Hollywood for some inspiration. The English entertainment industry based in Los Angeles has churned out several proposals in way too many movies but a select few are memorable even years after their release.

Advertisement

From confessing their love in the rain to going down on their knees and expressing what’s in their hearts here are a few ideas to help you propose today. From Pride And Prejudice to The Notebook & Love Actually, here’s 7 most memorable proposals that we bet will help you.

The Notebook

Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) had an imperfect start to their love story. But they knew they were passionately in love and their proposal that took place years later is memorable till date. After overcoming all the hurdles present in their love life, the two confess their love for each other and how they propose each other is how I would love mine to happen.

Advertisement

Not willing and ready to lose her, we hear the simple country boy Noah tells Allie precisely what he wants. While getting drenched in the rain, after a beautiful boat ride, he says, “I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me, every day.” The steamy scene that follows after that is testimony to why she said ‘yes’.

he Proposal

This film had not one, but two proposal scenes and both are special in their own way. Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is Andrew’s (Ryan Reynolds) abusive Canadian boss who ‘proposes’ marriage to him so that she can stay in America and not be deported. While the first is full of sarcasm and sees her going down on her knees on the sidewalk, the second has the potential to move you to tears.

After stringing along and playing each other’s fiancés, the duo falls in love. Just before taking their vows, their ruse is exposed, and she heads back from Alaska o be deported to the neighbouring country. But before she leaves, Andrew chases here back to the office and confesses his feeling for her in front of all their co-workers, saying,

“Marry me…because I’d like to date you.” Adorable, isn’t it!

Love Actually

Jamie (Colin Firth) is a British guy who falls in love with his Portuguese housekeeper, Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz). Even though they can’t speak a word of the same language, the duo fall head over heels for the other with Jamie actually learning Portuguese so that he can propose to her in her native language.

While he expresses his love for her in front of all in her tongue in a café full of people, she responds in English, leaving him a massive grin on his face.

Walk the Line

Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) is talented, and hence when June (Reese Witherspoon) doesn’t reply to his proposal, he accuses her of not loving him for fear of living in his shadow. While she shoots back with, “My problem is that it’s 2 a.m. My problem is I’m asleep. I’m on a tour bus with eight stinkin’ men. Don’t propose to a girl on a bus, you got that?” he tries again.

This time he does it mid-gig and proposes onstage, saying, “Sorry, folks, I can’t do this song anymore unless she’s gonna marry me… I’ve asked you 40 different ways.” The pressure was a lot, and she actually said yes finally – to loads of applauds from the present audience.

Sex And The City

Mr Big (Chris Noth) and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) had a turbulence relationship. After seeing them coming together at the end of the TV series, we saw Big go down on his knees for the final time at the end of the movie. This iconic proposal takes place in the empty closet of their Fifth Avenue penthouse apartment.

After explaining why he didn’t show up to their wedding, he tells her how a proposal should be. He then gets down on one knee and proposes to her, saying, “Carrie Bradshaw, love of my life, will you marry me?” She says yes and Big slips on her blue heels. Not ones to wait anymore, we see them get married in court. FYI, Carrie wears a non branded dress to it.

Pride And Prejudice

Set in yesteryears, this Hollywood proposal is iconic as it had the leads pouring their hearts out, but not all of it was love. While Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) proposes marriage to Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) – despite all of the obstacles and difference between them – she argues with him for ruining things for his sister and finally says no.

During the proposal scenes, the conversation between the two sees Darcy, running in the rain and meeting her in ruins, saying, “Please do me the honour of accepting my hand.” To which she replies, “Sir, I… i appreciate the struggles you have been through and I am very sorry to have caused you pain – believe me it was unconsciously done.” She ends it all by saying that he is the last man in the world she would ever be married to.

Well, be prepared for such a turn to guys.

Gone With the Wind

One of the oldest proposals on the silver screen, this scene took place after Scarlett’s (Vivien Leigh) second husband Frank (Carroll Nye) is killed. Rhett (Clark Gable) wastes no time swooping in and expressing his love for her. Disgusted by the proposal, we hear Scarlett snap saying, “You really are the most ill-bred man to come here at a time like this!”

Not discouraged by her response, Rhett expresses how much she loves her and even gets down on one knee to propose to her. Saying, “I can’t go all my life waiting to catch you between husbands,” we see him forcefully kiss her and Scarlett says “Yes.”

Which Hollywood movie proposal do you like best? Let us know in the comments. Also, share with us how you plan on making Propose Day 2021 special.

Must Read: Bill Maher Supports Armie Hammer Over Cannibalism Row: “This Is Something Called Ethical Human Cannibal Fetishism”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube