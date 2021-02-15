Valentine’s week is over and now begins the anti-Valentine’s week. The first day of this week is ‘Slap Day’, and we thought what better way to celebrate it than by bringing you some of the most recent slaps from Bollywood films!

We all remember slaps from Bollywood films, like the many ‘Thappads’ Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan receive in Heyy Babyy and those from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Chahta Hai, Devdas and more.

Today we bring you some of the most recent slaps in the Hindi film industry like Taapsee Pannu’s slap in Thappad and Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s in Kabir Singh. Scroll down and have a look at them.

Thappad

In this 2020 Anubhav Sinha directorial, the entire film is based on a slap the female lead received from her husband. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film followed a housewife’s struggles when she puts a case against her husband for slapping her.

Calling it one of the harrowing moments to shoot in the film Taapsee had said that she was slapped 7 times to get the right emotions on her face. During an interaction, while promoting the movie, she had said, “We had to get it right and we couldn’t have cheated. Pavail, who plays my husband, was so nervous. He was mentally preparing for two days and he was telling me that I can slap him once so that he doesn’t feel bad about hitting me.”

Kabir Singh

This film is filled with several violent scenes, and we picked the two slap scenes that had a severe impact on the storyline and were given to the leads by the leads. While in the first one, we see Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) slap Preeti after her father stands against their union, our second pick takes place at the end of the film.

In our next pick, Preeti slaps Kabir when he comes to apologise to her months after their break-up (the earlier slap scene between them). While the first one splits them, the second brings them together, and they have their happily ever after.

Raanjhanaa

In Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha said “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Pyaar se lagta hai,” but Kundan Shankar (Dhanush) from Raanjhaa readily accepted dozens of thappads to prove his love. When he meets her to propose his love, Zoya Haider (Sonam Kapoor) threatens to slap him readily accepted.

After receiving 15 slaps – his admission – they finally introduce themselves to each other. Uff! These lovers I tell you!

R… Rajkumar

Another roadside Romeo to fall in love and then receive a slap for their ‘love’ is Shahid Kapoor’s character from R… Rajkumar. Seeing Chanda (Sonakshi Sinha) whack some goons on the road – while he is enjoying a cold drink – he can not help but get lattu for her. So much so that in his daze, he goes to say hi to her only to receive a slap.

While he kisses he palm as she slaps him, Chanda gets ready to give Romeo an ‘ulta haat’ but at the last minute, he s saved by a bystander. As much as we love Shahid’s expression in the scene, guys and girls notes such behaviour will only end up with you getting a slap.

Holiday

The last slap on the list is one we do not recommend to anyone. Taking place in the first minutes of the film itself it a hilarious scene that follows Virat Bakshi (Akshay Kumar) coming to see his parent’s choice for marriage, Saiba Thapar (Sonakshi Sinha).

In her first film, Sonakshi said thappad se daar nahi lagta, and we can see it as she features twice on out lick (wink!)

Which Bollywood slap did you feel was the most powerful one? Let us know in the comments.

