Whenever someone mentions the name of Sridevi in front of me, suddenly ‘Hawa Hawai’ starts playing in the background. As rightly mentioned in the song, ‘bijli girane main hu aayi,’ the actress definitely did capture a part of everyone’s heart in the ’80s and ’90s with her beauty, her acting skills, her expressions, and moreover her fashion statement.

Her charm was unmatchable; there is no denying it. Every time I have set my eyes on her on-screen or even off-screen, her endearing smile and twinkling eyes never failed to charm me. But the one thing that really stood out about this diva was the way, knowingly or unknowingly, she started many fashion trends in our country. The actress always gave us girls new fashion inspiration, from her colourful chiffon sarees in Chandni to the colourful lenses in Nagina. Today on her death anniversary, I just want to remember her in the best way possible, and what better than acknowledging the style icon of the ’90s?

COLOURFUL LENSES IN NAGINA Wearing a coloured lens now is very common not only for the actresses but also for you and me. But back in the ’80s, when no one ever thought of experimenting with their eye colour on-screen, Sridevi did so in her 1986 movie Nagina. She wore blue coloured lenses to portray a shape-shifting serpent that became as iconic as the movie’s eponymous naagin dance.

CHIFFON SAREES IN CHANDNI



Many women still love chiffon sarees, even today. This is one style that will never get old and will always make any women look perfect. Sridevi’s eye-catching yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse was an instant hit. Paired with a simple pearl necklace and earrings, it remains to be one of the most talked-about costumes of Bollywood. Even today, if someone would ask me to recreate the Bollywood fashion of the ’90s, I think I would opt for the Chiffon Saree look instantly.

LAYERED WAISTCOATS IN GUMRAAH



1993 film Gumraah saw the actress in a completely different look that made her stand out from the crowd. The style, which was generally termed as men’s fashion, was smoothly brought to the other side by the diva. Shirts emblazoned with details, colour-coordinated headbands, in-vogue accessories, and layered waistcoats were a mainstay in the actress’s wardrobe in the film, emulated by many. This style was a nice balance between vintage and chique.

TRANSPARENT RAINCOATS IN CHAALBAAZ



Modern-day terms for them are acrylic and vinyl clothing, but long before they started beeping on the fashion radar, Sridevi wore a transparent raincoat in Chaalbaaz in 1989. That time I am sure we all must have loved it and had never wondered that there would come a day when this fashion will take over the entire market.

Gosh! she really started some of the best fashion trends. Thankyou Sridevi, you were and always will be a Rockstar. We miss you!

