Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Mehta of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a fashion diva in real life, these pictures are the proof

Sunayana Fozdar who is no less than a glamorous diva in real life often posts her pictures on Instagram and blesses the feed of her fans and followers every now and then. The actress who entered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5 months back, has managed to garner a huge amount of love and appreciation.

But what has grabbed our eyeballs today is her glamorous avatar in real life! The actress has been sharing some trendsetting looks and we can’t get over them. In one of the pictures, Sunayana is seen wearing a gown which makes her look like a beautiful doll straight out of the box. The vivacious smile of the actress is perhaps the most attractive curve of her body.

In the second look, Sunayana Fozdar is seen wearing a red T-Shirt along with a black skirt! Sunayana is blessed with the best facial features, leaves her hair open and it’s complementing her look perfectly! Also, the black and red combination looks deadly on her. We were never familiar with this splendid side of Anjali from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Isn’t it?

Last but not the least, is this picture where Sunayana Fozdar is seen wearing a sky blue coloured Anarkali and the look is a perfect amalgamation of minimal jewellery and tied hair. She nails all her looks no matter, Indian or western, with an equal amount of grace and perfection!

